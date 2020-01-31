HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,030. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

