HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoke Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Evoke Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 179,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.