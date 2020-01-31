HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.44.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $143.45 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average is $133.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,134 shares of company stock worth $3,488,828 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Creative Planning boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 154,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.