HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HDB. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDB traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $57.28. 2,356,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,509. The firm has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

