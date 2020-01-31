Head to Head Comparison: Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) and Park Electrochemical (NASDAQ:PKE)

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) and Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Elbit Systems has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Electrochemical has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Elbit Systems and Park Electrochemical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50 Park Electrochemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Elbit Systems presently has a consensus target price of $185.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.54%. Given Elbit Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elbit Systems is more favorable than Park Electrochemical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Elbit Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Park Electrochemical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Elbit Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Park Electrochemical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elbit Systems and Park Electrochemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Systems 4.16% 13.41% 3.97% Park Electrochemical 181.69% 6.96% 5.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elbit Systems and Park Electrochemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Systems $3.68 billion 1.78 $206.74 million $6.18 24.83 Park Electrochemical $51.12 million 6.36 $113.54 million N/A N/A

Elbit Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Park Electrochemical.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various governments and companies. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets. The company's advanced electronics materials are used to fabricate complex multilayer printed circuit boards and other electronic interconnect systems, including backplanes, high speed/low loss multilayers, and high density interconnects. It markets and sells its electronics materials to independent printed circuit board fabricators, electronic manufacturing service companies, and electronic contract manufacturers, as well as electronic original equipment manufacturers in the computer, networking, telecommunications, wireless communications, aerospace, military, instrumentation, and automotive industries. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Park Electrochemical Corp. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

