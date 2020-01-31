Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 794,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,510. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 164.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

