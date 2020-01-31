Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Update

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 526,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 459.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $10,562,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $39,997,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HELE traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.10. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

