Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Short Interest Update

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $110,003.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,814.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,151,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,756,000 after buying an additional 212,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,218.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,926,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after buying an additional 2,704,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $9,105,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 707,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 27,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 232,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of HLX opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.