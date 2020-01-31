HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Down 7.3% This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $290,767.00 and approximately $1,149.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.02895595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,607,514 tokens. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.