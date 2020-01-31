Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Hershey updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.13-6.24 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.13-6.24 EPS.

HSY stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.46. 444,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,548. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. Hershey has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

