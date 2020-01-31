Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Short Interest Up 5.0% in January

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 19,070,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

HTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of HTZ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 84,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Hertz Global has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.27.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Hertz Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 47.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hertz Global by 18.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Hertz Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Hertz Global by 34.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Hertz Global in the second quarter valued at about $277,000.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

