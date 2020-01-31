Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Up 15.7% in January

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,960,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 33,670,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE HPE remained flat at $$14.42 during trading on Thursday. 6,938,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,148,551. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,621 shares of company stock worth $2,126,996 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,377,000 after acquiring an additional 154,194 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

