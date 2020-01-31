HighPoint Resources (HPR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR):

1/29/2020 – HighPoint Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

1/24/2020 – HighPoint Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

1/20/2020 – HighPoint Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

1/10/2020 – HighPoint Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2020 – HighPoint Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

12/11/2019 – HighPoint Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

NYSE:HPR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 1,064,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

Get HighPoint Resources Corp alerts:

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.52 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 283,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,394,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 66,574 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.