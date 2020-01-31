Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Hilltop had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,726. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

