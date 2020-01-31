Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.61

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $4.03. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 234,878 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIMX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Himax Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $643.82 million, a P/E ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 947.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Himax Technologies by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.