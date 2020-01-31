Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.62-1.62 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.04-80.04 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hitachi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HTHIY opened at $78.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hitachi has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.