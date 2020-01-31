HMS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nomura increased their price target on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

NVDA traded down $6.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.23. 4,375,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,839,302. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $259.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.41. The firm has a market cap of $146.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

