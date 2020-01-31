HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,640. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.23 and a 52-week high of $244.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

