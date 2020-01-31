HOLD (HOLD) Trading Up 59.4% This Week

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. HOLD has a market cap of $194,360.00 and $2.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 59.4% against the dollar. One HOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.32 or 0.02945367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00121988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

