Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.61-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $811.39 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.63-2.67 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Hologic from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.93.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 192,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,189. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 7.30%. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

