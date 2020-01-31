Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.63-2.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.238-3.268 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.32 billion.Hologic also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.63-2.67 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HOLX. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hologic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.93.

HOLX stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.56. 179,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,189. Hologic has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $612,223.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

