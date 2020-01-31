Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.
NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. 670,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from to in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
