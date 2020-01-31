Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) PT Lowered to $41.00

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.94. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,238. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $338.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.