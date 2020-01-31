Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lowered by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $11,966,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.87. 1,760,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,695. The stock has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

