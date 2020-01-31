HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of HMST traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.43. 321,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $791.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in HomeStreet by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in HomeStreet by 104.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 131.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.