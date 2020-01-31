Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 38,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $469.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.36. Hometrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 16.95%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

In related news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,290 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $34,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,345.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,800 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,752 shares of company stock worth $864,628. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 843,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

