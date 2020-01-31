Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

HTBI stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. 47,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,134. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $205,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,685 shares of company stock worth $808,819 in the last ninety days. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after buying an additional 46,374 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

