Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after buying an additional 547,493 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 487,229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 75.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,241,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,289,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $4.75 on Friday, hitting $173.60. 2,902,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,954. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.12 and its 200 day moving average is $172.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

