Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.60-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.7-37.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.11 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.42.

HON stock opened at $178.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.17. The stock has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

