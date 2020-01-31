Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. 2,405,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $47.98.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

