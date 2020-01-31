Hovde Group Downgrades Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Market Perform

Hovde Group cut shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $161.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.00.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $145.16. 303,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average is $125.62. Signature Bank has a one year low of $111.91 and a one year high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,568 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 794.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,954,000 after buying an additional 103,732 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,201,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.