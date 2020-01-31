HSBC Raises GVC (LON:GVC) Price Target to GBX 1,150

GVC (LON:GVC) had its target price hoisted by HSBC from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GVC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,075 ($14.14) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,065.50 ($14.02).

Shares of GVC stock traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 887.60 ($11.68). 2,981,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. GVC has a twelve month low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 892.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 770.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61.

In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £103,220 ($135,780.06).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

