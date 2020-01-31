Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,731,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,676,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $261,095.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,886 shares of company stock worth $787,620. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

