IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) CAO Sells $13,112.16 in Stock

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) CAO Michael Scott Price sold 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $13,112.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $74.02 on Friday. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. IBERIABANK’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

