Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Trading Up 13.3%

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s share price was up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.41, approximately 309,119 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 255,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $202.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.24 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.