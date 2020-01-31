Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks cut shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $182.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $170.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Icon’s FY2021 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.89.

Shares of Icon stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.21 and its 200 day moving average is $157.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. Icon has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Icon by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Icon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Icon by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Icon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Icon by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

