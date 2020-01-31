Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks cut shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $182.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $170.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Icon’s FY2021 earnings at $8.83 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.89.
Shares of Icon stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.21 and its 200 day moving average is $157.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. Icon has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
About Icon
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
