Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the third quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Icon by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Icon by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

ICLR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,837. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.92. Icon has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $176.98.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.