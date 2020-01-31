Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 32,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,227,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB remained flat at $$69.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,992. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.71%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

