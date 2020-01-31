Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $695,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $63,822.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,968.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $13.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,441.85. 55,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,465. The company has a market cap of $1,006.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,400.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,274.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.