Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 24.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 50.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after buying an additional 84,214 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $75.97. 25,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,970. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CXO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

