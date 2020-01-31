Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.66, approximately 516,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 387,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $97.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $5,949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

