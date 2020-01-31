Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 56,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Identiv by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 37,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,059. Identiv has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 million, a P/E ratio of -594.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Identiv will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

