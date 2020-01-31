IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. IDEX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.55-5.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.75.

NYSE:IEX traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.92. The stock had a trading volume of 864,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.84 and its 200 day moving average is $164.99. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $136.24 and a fifty-two week high of $176.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $243,262.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $426,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $762,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

