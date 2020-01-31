IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

IROQ stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. IF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of IF Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

