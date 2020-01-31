Ifoods Chain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $873.00 (IFOOD)

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded down 79.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Ifoods Chain has a market cap of $172,511.00 and approximately $873.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ifoods Chain token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Allcoin. During the last week, Ifoods Chain has traded down 50.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ifoods Chain

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. The official message board for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News . Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL . The official website for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io

Ifoods Chain Token Trading

Ifoods Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ifoods Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ifoods Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

