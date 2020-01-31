IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $626.35

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $626.35 and traded as high as $692.04. IG Group shares last traded at $683.40, with a volume of 643,142 shares traded.

IGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded IG Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 668 ($8.79) to GBX 695 ($9.14) in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 724.40 ($9.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 690.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 627.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

