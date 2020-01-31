Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.86-3.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.Illumina also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.80-7.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $5.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.07. 1,460,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,548. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina has a 1-year low of $263.30 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.13.

In related news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total transaction of $209,816.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,854.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,837. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

