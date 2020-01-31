Imax (NYSE:IMAX) PT Lowered to $20.00

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Benchmark from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

IMAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Imax stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. 64,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,692. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. Imax has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Imax’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Imax will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Imax by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Imax by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after buying an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Imax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 258,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imax by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imax by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

