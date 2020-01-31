IMV (NYSE:IMV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMV. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised IMV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on IMV and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMV has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.86.

IMV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 27,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,126. IMV has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMV by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IMV by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMV in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 260.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

