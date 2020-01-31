Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.31

Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:IPL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.36. Incitec Pivot shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 4,260,542 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69.

The company also recently disclosed a final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Incitec Pivot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

In other Incitec Pivot news, insider Jeanne Johns 723,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile (ASX:IPL)

Incitec Pivot Limited, an industrial chemicals company, manufactures, trades in, and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific, and Dyno Nobel Americas segments.

